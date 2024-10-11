French Savoir-Faire: Alpine A390_ß

By: G R Mukesh | October 11, 2024
The new alpine sport fastback, rich in pure and sophisticated french savdir-faire, is previewed by a390_b.
The Alpine Dream Garage's second star is shown in A390_β. A new kind of Alpine is introduced with its agile character through its aerodynamic design and distinctive silhouette.
Magnificent lighting signatures exhibit vibrant shutter-speed, demonstrating the thrilling quality of A390_β.
For a true motorsport feel, an active rear diffuser and an aerodynamic front wing are paired. Dual-nature interior is visible through rear-hinged doors.
Alpine A390_Beta show carA technological ecosystem ushers Alpine lightness into a new era of electricity.
An intelligent lightweight mindset is sparked by the three e-motors of the A390_β, a preview of a production car. An energy-dense sport fastback unlike any other.
