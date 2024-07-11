The Future Is Here: The Polestar Concept BST Showcased At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

By: G R Mukesh | July 11, 2024

The Polestar Concept BST aims to scale teh ladder of imagination with a futuristic rendition of the car.

The car has a large splitter along with a diffuser at the back.

The vehicle is carried on a set of 22in alloy wheels comes with a removable roof and a vented bonet.

Inside the car is inspired by motorsport and is oriented in Nappa leather seats and gold detailing.

The car is reported to have dual-motor, that gives the top performance of 875bhp and a torque of 663lb ft.

The vehicle has a 800V system that enables fast charging.

The Polestar Concept BST was introduced at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

