The Future Is Here: Kia EV3 Expected To Be Revealed On May 23

By: G R Mukesh | May 12, 2024
The new EV3
Similar to Kia's other electric SUV, the EV9, the EV3 will feature distinctive rear lights and an idiosyncratic design.
The EV3 is set to utilize Hyundai Motor Group's custom electric E-GMP platform.
The platform is designed with a 400V electrical architecture.
The base model of the EV3 may come equipped with a front-mounted motor delivering 218 horsepower.
Chinese EV manufacturers, Geely and BYD would look to take on the South Korean Kia.
The vehicle is estimated to cost around USD 35,000 or or around Rs 30,00,000.
