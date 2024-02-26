The Furious Five: Top 5 Upcoming SUVs In India

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 26, 2024
In 2023, the automobile market witnessed an unprecedented milestone with a record annual sale of 4.1 million passenger vehicles.
The SUV segment has claimed the pole position with a commanding market share of 48.7 per cent.
First in line is the Hyundai Creta N Line, with an estimated price range of Rs 21.00–23.00 lakh.
Next in line is the Tata Curvv, estimated to be in the range of Rs 10.50–11.50 lakh.
Then we have the Mahindra XUV300, expected to be in the range of Rs 7.49 Lakh to Rs 19.39 Lakh.
Next is another entrant from the Mahindra family, the Thar 5-door, in the range of Rs 18.11 Lakh to Rs 19.32 Lakh.
And finally Hyundai returns to the list with 2024 Hyundai Alcazar, estimated to be in the range of Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh.
