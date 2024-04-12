The Force Of Hydrogen: Alpine Alpenglow To Make Racing Debut At '6 Hours Of Spa'

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 12, 2024
The Alpine's supercar, Alpenglow is set to make its racing debut at the 6 Hours of Spa.
That rear-mid-engined V8 was developed alongside Gibson Technology, based in Derbyshire.
This magnificently enchanting beast runs on Hydrogen.
The engine is capable of delivering around 867 horsepower to the rear wheels.
This single-seater mirth on four wheels was first previewed in 2022.
The new MG Cyberster is another supercar worth taking notice off.
The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps is an endurance race for sports cars. It comes under World Endurance Championship (WEC).
Thanks For Reading!