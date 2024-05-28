The EV Dragon: Chinese Carmaker DFM's Seres 3 SUV

By: G R Mukesh | May 28, 2024
One of the rising stars of the EV market, DFM's Seres 3 looks to take on Tesla and Volkswagen in the European market.
This sustainable SUV comes with a 51 kWh useable battery.
With the efficiency of 196 Wh/km, the DFM car gives a range of 260 km.
The front wheel drive has the top speed of 155 kmph. The car's engine can give a top performance of 120 kW and produces a torque of 300 Nm.
This car comes in four different shades, namely, Red, Blue, White and Black.
The DFM Seres 3 takes on the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID 4.
The DFM Seres 3 SUV is estimated to be worth Rs 35 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!