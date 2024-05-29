The Epitome Of German Sophistry: Porsche 911 Hybrid

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 29, 2024
The Porsche 911 hybrid is an epitome of luxury and comes with digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster.
The car's interior is embedded grille shutters to control airflow
The Porsche 911 is powered by the 9A3B6 engine, and has eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.
The vehicle runs on 400-volt motor via the high-voltage hybrid circuit.
The car has a 1.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and functions at 400 volts.
The German car will take on the Chevy Corevette 2024.
The Porsche 911 is estimated to be priced at Rs 1.3 crore.
Thanks For Reading!