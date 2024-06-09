The Edgy Sedan: 2025 Toyota Corolla FX Edition

By: G R Mukesh | June 09, 2024
The 2025 Toyota Corolla FX Edition is another addition to the legacy of Toyota's most successful sedan.
Toyota has retained a lot of the classic appearance of the sedan, with greater emphasis to darker colour combination.
The interior of car is ladden with a blend of grey and orange. It has 10.5 Inch infotainment display.
The car is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, that give a top performance of 169 hp.
This car is studded with A black roof and black accents for the badging and mirror caps.
It is an all-Japanese war as this edition of Corolla takes on Honda Civic and Nissan Sentra.
The 2025 Toyota Corolla FX Edition is estimated to be priced at Rs 37 lakh.
