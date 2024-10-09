The Bewitching Spirit: Oilstainlab HF-11

By: G R Mukesh | October 09, 2024
The Oilstainlab HF-11 is where sportiness meets calibre. Oilstainlab was formed by twins Nikita and Iliya Bridan.
The car's design takes inspiration from the likes of Porsche and Jaguar.
The HF-11 is a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive vehicle with a customised carbon fibre tub.
The engine can produce the top performance of 650 bhp.
The car is estimated to weigh 884.50 kilograms and can zoom from 0-99 Kmph in 3.2 seconds.
This cars invokes the spirit of 1960s Le Mans and Can-Am racing cars.
The carmaker intends to release their their new HF-11 prototype in the spring of 2025. The car is estimated to be priced at around Rs 20 crore.
