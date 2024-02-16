The Battle of 'Honor': Chinese Phone-Maker Launches New X9B

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 16, 2024
This X9B is equipped with a Bounce 360-degree anti-drop display and boasts a substantial 5800mAh battery for extended usage.
The phone operates on the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 advanced operating system and is driven by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform, supported by Qualcomm.
The X9b is brought to the consumers in two colours – Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange.
The Honor X9b is equipped with a triple camera system comprising a 108MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.
In terms of battery backup, it boasts a 5800 mAh battery, claimed to provide up to three days of regular use on a single charge.
The Honor X9B will be battling it out with Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, realme 11 Pro Plus and Motorola Edge 40 Neo
The Honor X9b 5G will be available at a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Consumers can purchase the smartphone with an offer of Rs. 3000 instant bank discount for ICICI bank .
Thanks For Reading!