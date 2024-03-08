Tejasswi Prakash Turns Up The Heat In Blue Backless Maxi Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 08, 2024
Television actress Tejasswi Prakash has always made it to the top of the charts for her fashion styles.
Photo Via Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash is recognized as one of the most stylish fashion icons in the television industry,
On Friday, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and shared stunning photos in a bodycon dress.
Tejasswi Prakash wore a blue maxi dress from Miakee which is priced at ₹2,850.
Tejasswi Prakash's sleevless dress featured a drawstring detailing.
Sharing the photos, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "Woman I am. Bleed I do. Scars I bear. Tolerance I need. Voice I have. Brave I feel. Strong I stand. Love I share. Life I create. Woman I am- Vasiliki."
Tejasswi Prakash opted for accessories from Golden By Ree.
Tejasswi Prakash opted for a ponytail and a glowy look for her makeup.
