Tech Marvel: Xiaomi 14 Civi Launched In India With Leica Cameras, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 & More

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 14, 2024
Xiaomi has launched the first Civi series smartphone, 'Xiaomi 14 Civi', priced from Rs 39,999 with offers.
It is available in two versions - 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 42,999 and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage for Rs 50,999.
About the camera setup, it has a triple Leica camera setup on the back, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front has a dual 32MP selfie camera setup.
It comes with advanced LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, an 8-core CPU and a Qualcomm Adreno GPU built on a 4nm process.
It features a 6.55-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Thanks For Reading!