Asphalt Adventure: BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At ₹20.95 Lakh

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | June 13, 2024
The BMW has launched R 1300 GS in India, priced from Rs 20.95 lakh, ex-showroom.
It is available in five variants - Light White, Triple Black 1, Triple Black 2, Trophy, and 719.
It comes equipped with a range of electronic aids and comfort features.
The new 1300 GS is 12 kg lighter than the older 1250 GS.
It features a new 6-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quickshifter.
The motorcycle has a new 1300cc engine producing 143bhp and 149Nm of torque.
The engine retains shift-cam technology and operates at a higher compression ratio than the S1000RR.
Thanks For Reading!