Teary-eyed Mahesh Babu performs mom Indira Devi's last rites; Top Telugu stars attend funeral ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2022

Superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died at the age of 70 on Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness

Twitter

Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara were distraught as they paid their last respects

Twitter

Mahesh Babu's close friend Telugu star Venkatesh was one of the first people to come and pay respects

Twitter

Liger star Vijay Devarakonda was also seen paying tributes at the last rites rituals

Twitter

'Brahmastra' star Nagarjuna was also present to pay respects

Twitter

South star Tottempudi Gopichand was also there to pay condolences

Twitter

'Bahubali' star Rana Daggubati also came to pay homage to the deceased

Twitter

Mahesh Babu was later seen carrying out the cremation ritual

Twitter

He was seen carrying his mothers ashes in a earthen pot

Twitter

Fans all across social media are offering condolences and urging Mahesh to be strong

Twitter

Mahesh Babu looked visibly distraught during the rituals

Twitter

Mahesh babu later tweeted this image of his mother and captioned it with hearts

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fly to Delhi for their wedding
Find out More