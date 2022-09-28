Teary-eyed Mahesh Babu performs mom Indira Devi's last rites; Top Telugu stars attend funeral ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2022
Superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died at the age of 70 on Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness
Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara were distraught as they paid their last respects
Mahesh Babu's close friend Telugu star Venkatesh was one of the first people to come and pay respects
Liger star Vijay Devarakonda was also seen paying tributes at the last rites rituals
'Brahmastra' star Nagarjuna was also present to pay respects
South star Tottempudi Gopichand was also there to pay condolences
'Bahubali' star Rana Daggubati also came to pay homage to the deceased
Mahesh Babu was later seen carrying out the cremation ritual
He was seen carrying his mothers ashes in a earthen pot
Fans all across social media are offering condolences and urging Mahesh to be strong
Mahesh Babu looked visibly distraught during the rituals
Mahesh babu later tweeted this image of his mother and captioned it with hearts
