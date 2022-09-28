Photos: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fly to Delhi for their wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen leaving for their wedding in Delhi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Both Richa and Ali looked beautiful as they smiled for the cameras

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Richa wore a yellow ethnic outfit with sunglasses and paired it with a red handbag

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Fazal wore white t-shirt with dark blue blazer and red cap on his head and paired it with beige trousers

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Richa and Ali will be tying the knot on October 4

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha found love on the sets of 'Fukrey'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The stars are said to be have been dating since 2015

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will host their reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Their pre-wedding functions include cocktail party, mehendi and sangeet night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple was initially planning to get married in 2021 but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Photo by Viral Bhayani

