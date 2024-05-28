Take Fashion Cues From THESE Bollywood Actresses To Ace Trendy Tissue Silk Saree Look

By: Manisha Karki | May 28, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor takes traditional fashion a step higher in a pink tissue silk saree with embroidered blouse and gajra

Pooja Hegde slayed in an Anavila golden tissue silk saree

Rekha gave us regal vibes in a golden tissue silk saree

Sonam Kapoor looked like a sight to behold in Manish Malhotra's golden tissue saree

Kareen Kapoor Khan in the light pink shade of tissue silk saree with silver border takes the limelight

Rani Mukerji looked beautiful and divine in a metallic tissue saree

Sobita's silk tissue saree is perfect for a wedding's bridesmaid style

Malaika Arora made a fashionable statement in a copper tissue silk saree

Kriti Sanon gave a desi touch with elegance in a golden tissue silk saree with a sleeveless blouse

Kangana Ranaut looked like a breath of a fresh air in pink Bansarasi tissue silk saree

Bhumi Pendekar posed for the lens with grace in a golden tissue silk saree with matching accessories

