T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza helps Zimbabwe shock Pakistan by one run in thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2022

Pakistan fans were left distraught after their shock one-run defeat against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup

ANI

The match took place in Australia's Perth Stadium on Thursday

ANI

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first

ANI

Zimbabwe scored 130-8 in 20 overs

ANI

Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan bowled well for Pakistan

ANI

Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza were the star players from Zimbabwe

ANI

Sikandar Raza bowled a fiery spell snaring three crucial wickets of Shan Masood, Haider Ali, and Shadab Khan

ANI

This was Pakistan's second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now

ANI

Pakistan batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals

ANI

The Pakistani team is facing scrutiny from all sides. Earlier, former Pak player Shoaib Akhtar tweeted 'That's embarrassing, to be most polite!'

ANI

Pakistan has a chance to redeem itself in its upcoming match against Netherlands on October 30

ANI

Zimbabwe is now set to play against Bangladesh on October 30 at The Gabba

ANI

Thanks For Reading!

'It's embarrassing': Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan's shock loss against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup
Find out More