T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza helps Zimbabwe shock Pakistan by one run in thriller

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2022
Pakistan fans were left distraught after their shock one-run defeat against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup
The match took place in Australia's Perth Stadium on Thursday
Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first
Zimbabwe scored 130-8 in 20 overs
Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan bowled well for Pakistan
Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza were the star players from Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza bowled a fiery spell snaring three crucial wickets of Shan Masood, Haider Ali, and Shadab Khan
This was Pakistan's second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now
Pakistan batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals
The Pakistani team is facing scrutiny from all sides. Earlier, former Pak player Shoaib Akhtar tweeted 'That's embarrassing, to be most polite!'
Pakistan has a chance to redeem itself in its upcoming match against Netherlands on October 30
Zimbabwe is now set to play against Bangladesh on October 30 at The Gabba
