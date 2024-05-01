T20 World Cup 2024: IPL Teams' Players Who Have Earned Selection For Showpiece Event

By: Aakash Singh | May 01, 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are amongst the players selected from the Rajasthan Royals. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also bolted into the squad, while Avesh Khan is on the reserves list.
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will serve as captain and vice-captain, respectively. The other two Mumbai Indians' players selected are Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.
Only Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have received the nod for T20 World Cup squad from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Arshdeep Singh remains the sole player selected from the Punjab Kings' squad. Arshdeep was also part of India's 2022 T20 World cup squad in 2022.
Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja have been selected from the Chennai Super Kings' squad.
Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant are among the four players selected in the T20 World Cup squad from Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep Yadav is the 3rd, while Khaleel Ahmed is in the reserves list.
Shubman Gill's patchy form has relegated him into the reserves list for the T20 World Cup 2024. He is the only player selected from the Gujarat Titans' line-up.
Rinku Singh is the only player selected in the T20 World Cup 2024 Squad from the Kolkata Knight Riders. With Rinku in the reserves, fans and experts were livid at the decision.
