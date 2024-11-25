Sushmita Sen In Red Saree Reminds Us Of Miss Chandni From Main Hoon Na

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 25, 2024
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen shared stunning new photos on her Instagram handle today, November 25, where she was seen wearing a gorgeous red saree
Sushmita Sen captioned the photos, "How I love a saree!! And when it’s the colour Red…it’s a perfect embodiment of a life lived passionately!!!"
Sushmita Sen is an absolute fashion queen who always slays in a saree, and her latest look took us back to her iconic role as Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na
Sushmita Sen's red saree from Ekaya was paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neckline. It added an elegant yet modern touch to her timeless look
What stole the show was how Sushmita Sen added a stunning panther broach to her red saree
For accessories, Sushmita Sen added a pair of tiny diamond drop earrings
On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the third season of Aarya
