Kriti Sanon Shows How To Ace A Red Saree Look With A Sophisticated Blouse

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 24, 2024
Kriti Sanon is clearly in her "demure" era! The actress recently attended an event in Mumbai, stunning in a hot-red ensemble
All images from Kriti Sanon & Kunal Rawal's Instagram
For the event night, the "Mimi" fame adorned a red arrow-brocade saree from the shelves of designer Kunal Rawal
The six-yard drape featured delicate pleats and unique texture, which enhanced her overall appearance
The saree was undoubtedly chic, but it was the blouse that truly stole the spotlight
Kriti's exquisite blouse featured a structured silhouette with a jacket-style pattern, a high collar, full sleeves, intricate front buttons, and a backless design held together by two delicate strings
The actress' blouse design is perfect for winter fashion, exuding modern flair with hint of elegance
The founder of Hyphen finished off her red look with minimal accessories and makeup, while hair tied up in a sleek bun