Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About The Late Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | June 14, 2026
Sushant Singh Rajput was a versatile actor, known for his films like MS Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, and more. On the occasion of his 6th death anniversary on Sunday, June 14, 2020, take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.
Sushant secured an All India Rank of 7 in the DCE Entrance Examination and was a National Olympiad winner in Physics.
He performed as a background dancer at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony and the Filmfare Awards alongside choreographer Shiamak Davar's troupe.
Sushant owned a high-end telescope, the Meade 14" LX600, and he often spent nights observing celestial objects.
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput purchased a symbolic piece of land on the far side of the moon through the International Lunar Lands Registry.
Sushant created a bucket list of 50 ambitions, including learning to fly an airplane, training for Ironman triathlons, and teaching children about space.
Apart from acting and being a space lover, he was deeply interested in technology and quantum physics.
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