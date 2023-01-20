Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Rare and unseen pics of SSR

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986, in Patna
On his birth anniversary, take a look at some of his rare and unseen pictures
Only brother to four elder sisters, Sushant was born to Krishna Kumar Singh and Usha Singh
SSR was a prodigy who made bold life decisions. He dropped out of college while he was in the final year and joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy
While he was gaining success as a background dancer, he decided to try his hand in acting
He was doing well in soap operas but he decided to quit TV and went to USA to polish his acting skills
He always had the urge to try something new and keep moving forward
His films raked in good box office returns and the variety of roles he choose in his career shows his acting prowess
He deliberately left some big budget films and opted for the ones which allowed him to play more challenging roles
The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020
Sushant worked in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Dil Bechara, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Drive and others
