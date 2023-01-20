Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Most expensive things owned by SSR

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023

January 21, 2023 marks Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary

Sushant was one of the most popular actors on the block and was at par with several of his contemporaries

The actor left the entire nation shellshocked when he died by suicide in June 2020

During his lifetime, Sushant owned some of the most unique and rare things. Here's a look at the most expensive things owned by the late star:

Driven by his interest in space and astronomy, Sushant got himself a Meade 16 LX600 telescope that cost him ₹50 lakh

Sushant owned a penthouse in one of Mumbai's poshest localities, Pali Hill. It reportedly cost him around ₹20 crore

He was also the proud owner of a Maserati Quattroporte car worth ₹1.50 crore back in 2017

Sushant also had a swanky bike in his collection which he had purchased for ₹22 lakh

Back in 2018, SSR purchased a land on moon from the International Lunar Lands Registry

