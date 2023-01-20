Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Most expensive things owned by SSR

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
January 21, 2023 marks Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary
Sushant was one of the most popular actors on the block and was at par with several of his contemporaries
The actor left the entire nation shellshocked when he died by suicide in June 2020
During his lifetime, Sushant owned some of the most unique and rare things. Here's a look at the most expensive things owned by the late star:
Driven by his interest in space and astronomy, Sushant got himself a Meade 16 LX600 telescope that cost him ₹50 lakh
Sushant owned a penthouse in one of Mumbai's poshest localities, Pali Hill. It reportedly cost him around ₹20 crore
He was also the proud owner of a Maserati Quattroporte car worth ₹1.50 crore back in 2017
Sushant also had a swanky bike in his collection which he had purchased for ₹22 lakh
Back in 2018, SSR purchased a land on moon from the International Lunar Lands Registry
