Sunny Kaushal spotted with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2022
Bollywood actors and rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari were spotted together recently
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They got papped together as they stepped out for dinner in Bandra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sunny and Sharvari have never admitted to their relationship
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs outside the restaurant
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sharvari looked beautiful in a black printed dress and white shoes
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On the other hand, Sunny wore blue jeans and white t-shirt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On the work front, Sunny is busy with the shooting of his upcoming project, which is touted to be a family drama. He is also rumoured to be a part of Haseen Dilruba 2
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2
Photo by Viral Bhayani
