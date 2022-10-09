Sunny Kaushal spotted with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2022

Bollywood actors and rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari were spotted together recently

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They got papped together as they stepped out for dinner in Bandra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny and Sharvari have never admitted to their relationship

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs outside the restaurant

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sharvari looked beautiful in a black printed dress and white shoes

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the other hand, Sunny wore blue jeans and white t-shirt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the work front, Sunny is busy with the shooting of his upcoming project, which is touted to be a family drama. He is also rumoured to be a part of Haseen Dilruba 2

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Photo by Viral Bhayani

