Sunil Grover Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sachin T | August 02, 2024
Sunil Grover is a popular actor and comedian who appears in Hindi and Punjabi films. On the occasion of his 47th birthday on August 3, take a look at some of his best films on OTT.
Baaghi is an action thriller film which was released in 2016. In the film, Sunil Grover plays the role of Paresh Prakash Khurana, who tries to keep his daughter (Sharradha Kapoor) away from her lover (Tiger Shroff). It is available on Disney +Hotstar.
'Gabbar Is Back' is an action film which was released in 2015. The film is a remake of AR Murugadoss' film Ramanaa. It's available on Netflix.
Jawaan is an action thriller film which is directed by Atlee. The blockbuster film is available to watch on Netflix.
Goodbye is a comedy film which was released on October 7, 2022. In the film, Sunil Grover plays the role of Pandit Ji, who helps people achieve peace. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Bharat is an action comedy film which is based on Yoon Je-kyoon's Ode to My Father. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Sunflower is a comedy thriller series which is directed by Vikas Bhai. In the series, Sunil Grover plays the role of Sonu Singh, who gets entangled in a murder case. It is available on ZEE5.
Blackout is a comedy thriller film which is directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar. It was released in 2024 and is available to watch on Netflix.
Thanks For Reading!