Sanjay Dutt Birthday: 7 Must Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | July 29, 2024
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt turned 65 on July 29. On his special day, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online
Speak of Dutt's filmography, Munna Bhai MBBS is the first film that comes to mind. Released in 2003, the film was a blockbuster and over the years, has achieved the cult status. It is available to watch on Google Play
Following up with Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in 2006, and Dutt as Munna was loved by the audience once again. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Agneepath is a crime thriller, in which Dutt played the villain, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film released in 2012 and received positive reviews from critics. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Haseena Maan Jaayegi is one of the highest-grossing films of 1999. In the film, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Sonu, whose life turns upside down when he meets a beautiful woman. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Leo is an action thriller which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Sanjay Dutt plays a gangster who wants to kill his own son. It is available to watch on Netflix
Mission Kashmir is a patriotic film in which Dutt plays the role of a police officer who seeks revenge when his son dies due to lack of treatment. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Vaastav: The Reality follows the story of Raghu (Sanjay Dutt), who decides to become a hitman to earn more money. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is available on Amazon Prime Video
