Summer Travel: Must-Visit Hill Stations In Madhya Pradesh

By: Sunanda Singh | March 15, 2026
Escape the summer heat by visiting scenic hill stations in Madhya Pradesh.
Explore cool retreats like Pachmarhi, Amarkantak and Mandav, known for lush greenery, waterfalls, pleasant weather and panoramic views during the hot season.
Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its culture, weather, food and tourism, boasts of Pachmarhi as one of its gems. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges and lush greenery, is a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquillity.
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Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh is another place to visit, nestled among lush greenery and featuring heritage sites, including the Shri Yantra Mandir.
Mandu is a scenic hill destination known for Afghan-era architecture, palaces and lakes. The romantic Jahaz Mahal and monsoon views make it a popular heritage getaway.
Tamia is another hill station in Madhya Pradesh which you should not miss exploring. The offbeat hill station offers breathtaking views of the dense forests and the horseshoe-shaped Patalkot Valley. It is situated in Chhindwara.
Shivpuri is a serene hill station and it was formerly the summer capital of Scindia rulers. The beautiful hill station provides serene views of lakes, forests and Madhav National Park.
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