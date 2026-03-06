Summer Travel Guide: India’s Best AQI Destinations For 2026

By: Sunanda Singh | March 06, 2026
Summer travel in India is best enjoyed with fresh, clean air. Discover the top destinations with the best AQI in 2026, perfect for escaping heat, and pollution which are mentioned in the following slides:
Leh is one of the most beautiful region in India. With its clear blue skies and dry climate, it attracts travellers who seeks both adventure and a pollution-free environment during summer.
Gangtok is located in the eastern Himalayas. The city enjoys cool summer weather and scenic views of Kanchenjunga. monasteries, cascading rivers and eco-friendly tourism which makes it a relaxing destination with clean air.
Tawang is known for its pristine air. The city is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and alpine lakes, monasteries, and lush greenery.
Coorg is known as the “Scotland of India,” The region is filled with dense forests, coffee plantations and misty hills that help maintain healthy air quality.
Munnar is the green paradise of Kerala. With its lush tea gardens, misty hills, and cozy weather, Munnar offers the perfect setting for romance.
Last but not least is, Darjeeling. The hill station is situated in West Bengal and is known for its beauty and the existence of mountains, valleys and lush greenery.
