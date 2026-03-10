Summer Survival Guide: 10 Easy Ways To Stay Cool

By: Sunanda Singh | March 10, 2026
Coconut water is an ideal beverage option for summer. It is a natural drink with many healthy benefits for your body.
Drink plenty of water and fresh juices to keep your skin hydrated and less prone to dryness or irritation from colours in summer. A well-hydrated body means glowing, happy skin even after the celebrations.
Lemon water is a hydrating and refreshing summer beverage that boosts immunity with Vitamin C.
Watermelon is one of the most refreshing fruits to enjoy during the summer season. The juicy and nutrient-packed fruit is also good for diabetic patients as it lowers the blood sugar level in the body.
Canva
Cucumber is another best option to opt for in the summer season. Due to its nutritional properties, cucumber has several health benefits for your body, along with aiding weight loss.
Using sunscreen in summer is a must. It protects your skin from harmful UV rays, preventing premature ageing (wrinkles, age spots) and reducing skin cancer risk. So, don't forget to apply sunscreen while stepping out.
Wearing sunglasses is essential in summer as it protects your eyes from harmful UVA/UVB rays.
During summer, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, and choose clothes that are made of natural fibres like cotton or linen.
Drinking plenty of juices in summer helps keep the body hydrated, replenishes lost fluids, provides essential vitamins and minerals, and boosts energy levels. So, don't forget to have plenty of juices during hot weather.
Aloe vera provides instant hydration to the skin, leaving it soft and glowing. You can use it directly or mix it with sandalwood powder and turmeric and apply it to your face.
Thanks For Reading!