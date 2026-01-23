Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Know Why Netaji's Birth Anniversary Is Observed As Parakram Diwas

By: Sunanda Singh | January 23, 2026
Subhash Chandra Bose was a prominent nationalist leader and an exceptional freedom fighter who advocated for complete and unconditional independence for India. He was born into a wealthy Bengali family in Cuttack on January 23, 1897. Bose is recognised for his strong patriotism and commitment to India's freedom.
Parakaram Diwas, or Day of Valour, is celebrated on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. This day is observed across the country to mark the birthday of one of the most prominent Indian freedom fighters in history.
Subhas Chandra Bose was elected as the President of the All India National Congress two times.
Parakram Diwas was established to honour Netaji's significant contributions to India's independence struggle and his strategic brilliance. The Government of India officially declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas.
Parakram Diwas honours the bravery, determination, and steadfast dedication of Netaji, whose impact still motivates future generations.
Netaji was heavily inspired by Swami Vivekananda and his ideals. He believed in religion and followed the teachings of Hinduism.
He established his own political party called the 'All India Forward Bloc' to advance his vision. Netaji established the Indian National Army (INA) with support from the Japanese during World War II. The INA was commonly known as the Azad Hind Fauj, which means to "Free India Army."
