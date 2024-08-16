Striking Colors At ₹2.09 Lakh: 2024 Yezdi Adventure Launched

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 16, 2024
The updated 2024 Yezdi Adventure is launched at Rs 2,09,900 (ex-showroom Delhi)
It features a new 334cc liquid-cooled engine producing 29.6 Hp and 29.9 Nm torque.
It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The bike offers 220 mm ground clearance and includes a new sump guard for off-road durability.
It also include additions like the sump guard and jerry .
Other features include onboard USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation.
Updated decal panels and new color variants – Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey, and Glacier White.
