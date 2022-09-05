'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink stuns at Venice Film Festival red carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink recently made an ethereal appearance as she stunned everyone on the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy.
Photo by AFP
Sadie arrived for the screening of her film ‘The Whale’ co-starring Brendan Fraser, best known for 'The Mummy' franchise.
Photo by AFP
'The Whale' received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
Photo by AFP
For her red carpet look, Sadie wore a powder blue Alexander McQueen gown.
Photo by AFP
Directed by Darren Aronofsky stars Fraser as a man living with severe obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Sadie.
Photo by AFP
The supporting cast includes Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins.
Photo by AFP
The movie is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted the stage script into Aronofsky's feature.
Photo by AFP
The 79th edition of Venice will run August 31-September 10.
Photo by AFP
Thanks For Reading!