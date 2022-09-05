Photos: Nora Fatehi wears a bold outfit on Mumbai streets

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who was recently grilled by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was spotted in Mumbai.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Clad in a floral outfit with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, Nora posed effortlessly for the paparazzi.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora let down her long black tresses and accessorised her look with sunglasses, a white handbag, and matching sandals.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

According to the ED, Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora is currently judging the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' which is back with its 10th season.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On Bollywood front, she will be seen in Sajid Khan’s directorial titled '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Mouni Roy flaunts sindoor as she gets papped at airport
Find out More