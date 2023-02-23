Sridevi Death Anniversary: Rare & unseen photos of the late actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 23, 2023

Her demise left the entire nation shellshocked and at a loss for words

Sridevi was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel in Dubai

She was in Dubai with husband Boney Kapoor to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah

Her death was declared to be a case of accidental drowning

Sridevi and Boney have two kids -- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

The kids often put up emotional posts for their mother on social media

Ahead of her 5th death anniversary too, Janhvi penned an emotional note expressing how much she misses her mom

Boney too shared a picture of Sridevi and wrote that she is looking over the family always

Sridevi was regarded as the first female superstar of Bollywood, and even her demise, she remains alive in the hearts of millions of her fans

