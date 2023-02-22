From Alia to Anushka: 5 times actors accused paparazzi of invading their privacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 22, 2023
Alia Bhatt recently slammed the paparazzi for zooming their cameras inside her house and clicking her pictures without her consent
She called it a breach of privacy and even tagged the Mumbai Police in her post
However, Alia is not the first celeb who has criticised photographers for clicking pictures without consent
Janhvi Kapoor shared that the paps secretly clicked her pictures while she was working out inside the gym despite repeatedly requesting them not to
Earlier, Anushka had slammed the paps for clicking pictures of her daughter Vamika without permission
She had also asked news portals to take down the pictures of her daughter that had gone viral online
Jaya Bachchan and her equation with the paps is not hidden from the public
She has often been spotted schooling paparazzi for clicking her pictures, and she was once even heard wishing that a photographer would double and fall
Taapsee Pannu has time and again made headlines for her spats with the paparazzi
She had stated in an interview that it is not cool for the photographers to shove their cameras in a celeb's personal space, just because they are public figures
