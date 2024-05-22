Speed Thrills: BMW S 1000 XR Launched in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 22, 2024
The new BMW S 1000 XR has been launched in India, priced at Rs 22.50 lakh, available for booking at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships.
Powered by a reworked in-line 4-cylinder engine producing 168bhp and 114Nm torque, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.25 seconds, with a top speed of 253 kmph.
It features a distinctive snout design, high fly line, upright handlebar position, and comfortable riding stance.
It includes Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Ride, and a USB charging option as standard features.
Expanded standard equipment includes Touring and Dynamic packages, Riding Modes Pro, Heater Grips, Cruise Control, and adaptive turning light for night rides.
It is available in three colors - Blackstorm metallic, Gravityblue metallic (with Style Sports), and Lightwhite solid paint/Motorsport.
Additional sporty features include M Sport seat, M lightweight battery, M forged wheels, M Endurance chain, and exclusive Light white/M Motorsport paintwork.
