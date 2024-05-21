Smooth & Sleek: Audi Q7 Bold Edition

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 21, 2024
Audi Q7 Bold Edition is launched in India at Rs 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom) with limited units.
It features a gloss black grille, black Audi rings, black window surrounds, black ORVMs, and black roof rails.
The Q7 Bold Edition is available in four colors which includes Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey.
The SUV has a 3.0-litre V6 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 335bhp and 500Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed gearbox and quattro all-wheel-drive.
It also includes a virtual cockpit, four-zone air conditioning, and a 19-speaker audio system.
The Bold Edition is mechanically identical to the standard Q7 model.
Other major highlights are 19-inch wheels, Matrix headlamps, various drive modes, and a panoramic sunroof.
