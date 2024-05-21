Gaming Beast: Infinix GT 20 Pro Launched in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 21, 2024
The Infinix has launched its GT 20 Pro starting at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
The phone will be available on Flipkart starting from May 28.
A Gaming Kit, which includes a GT Mecha Case, Cooling Fan, and finger sleeves, will be available for a limited time.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset and Mali G610-MC6 GPU, with a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo chip for better gaming performance.
The GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
The device includes a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 32MP.
Thanks For Reading!