Integral To Your Premium Experience: The 2024 Acura Integra

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 21, 2024

The 2024 Acura Integra is a premium hatchback car that takes inspiration from the established icon of the wagon-world.

The car joins the hefty ranks of Acura TLX and the Acura MDX.

The car has a 10.2-inch digital gauge display, a 16-speaker ELS stereo system, suitable for wireless systems.

The vehicle has a six-speed manual transmission and an adaptive suspension system.

The 18-inch wheels and a sporty body allows the car to manourve and move smoothly.

The vehicle has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and give a peak performance of 200 horsepower.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Lexus IS 300, and Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe are some of the others in th segment.

The 2024 Acura Integra is estimated to be around USD 32995 or Rs 27,47,074.

Thanks For Reading!

