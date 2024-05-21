Integral To Your Premium Experience: The 2024 Acura Integra

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 21, 2024
The 2024 Acura Integra is a premium hatchback car that takes inspiration from the established icon of the wagon-world.
The car joins the hefty ranks of Acura TLX and the Acura MDX.
The car has a 10.2-inch digital gauge display, a 16-speaker ELS stereo system, suitable for wireless systems.
The vehicle has a six-speed manual transmission and an adaptive suspension system.
The 18-inch wheels and a sporty body allows the car to manourve and move smoothly.
The vehicle has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and give a peak performance of 200 horsepower.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Lexus IS 300, and Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe are some of the others in th segment.
The 2024 Acura Integra is estimated to be around USD 32995 or Rs 27,47,074.
