South Star Nayanthara Serves Dussehra Fashion Goals In Red Chanderi Silk Saree (Pics)

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 12, 2024

South superstar Nayanthara has beautifully embraced festive spirit in a significant red saree 

All images from Nayanthara's Instagram

A series of stunning pictures shared by the actress on Instagram featured Nayanthara in a traditional Chanderi silk saree in bold red hue

Designed by Neela by Anu Vardhan, the six-yard drape was adorned with a gold border and intricate gold motif embellishments

Wearing a red ensemble isn't just a traditional fashion statement but also holds cultural significance during festivals, symbolising vitality and prosperity

The 'Aramm' fame accessorised her look with dangling gold jhumkas and a stack of red bangles paired with gold kadas

For the glam, she opted for a minimal base with a focus on eyes, featuring a kohled-eye look, mascara-coated lashes, a bold red bindi and sindoor

She finished off with a middle-parted silk bun adorned with fresh gajra. Take cues from the actress' traditional Chanderi silk saree look for this year's Dussehra fashion

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam Kapoor Radiates Dussehra Vibes In This ₹6500 Red-White Anarkali
Find out More