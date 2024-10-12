South Star Nayanthara Serves Dussehra Fashion Goals In Red Chanderi Silk Saree (Pics)

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 12, 2024
South superstar Nayanthara has beautifully embraced festive spirit in a significant red saree
All images from Nayanthara's Instagram
A series of stunning pictures shared by the actress on Instagram featured Nayanthara in a traditional Chanderi silk saree in bold red hue
Designed by Neela by Anu Vardhan, the six-yard drape was adorned with a gold border and intricate gold motif embellishments
Wearing a red ensemble isn't just a traditional fashion statement but also holds cultural significance during festivals, symbolising vitality and prosperity
The 'Aramm' fame accessorised her look with dangling gold jhumkas and a stack of red bangles paired with gold kadas
For the glam, she opted for a minimal base with a focus on eyes, featuring a kohled-eye look, mascara-coated lashes, a bold red bindi and sindoor
She finished off with a middle-parted silk bun adorned with fresh gajra. Take cues from the actress' traditional Chanderi silk saree look for this year's Dussehra fashion
Thanks For Reading!