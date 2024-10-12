Sonam Kapoor Radiates Dussehra Vibes In This ₹6500 Red-White Anarkali

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 12, 2024

Sonam Kapoor never fails to disappoint with her fashion game. Be it for a red carpet event, a private holiday or a festive ensemble. She creates the perfect aesthetic

All images from Canva

She recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Dussehra and Navratri as she shared pictures in a red-white Anarkali

The Neerja actress was seen wearing a White Anarkali featuring a delicate red floral print and border

She twirled in a full-sleeved Anarkali from Pakistani designer Zara Shahjahan. The outfit had intricate embroidery on the yoke

Sonam was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor in this Rs. 6500 Anarkali that she paired with churidar pants and 'Lehriya Dupatta'

Sonam accessorised her festive look with a red choker and statement earrings. She also used Lotus buds as props to elevate the look

Netizens were also delighted to see Vayu curling up to his mother during the photoshoot