Sonam Kapoor Radiates Dussehra Vibes In This ₹6500 Red-White Anarkali

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 12, 2024
Sonam Kapoor never fails to disappoint with her fashion game. Be it for a red carpet event, a private holiday or a festive ensemble. She creates the perfect aesthetic
All images from Canva
She recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Dussehra and Navratri as she shared pictures in a red-white Anarkali
The Neerja actress was seen wearing a White Anarkali featuring a delicate red floral print and border
She twirled in a full-sleeved Anarkali from Pakistani designer Zara Shahjahan. The outfit had intricate embroidery on the yoke
Sonam was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor in this Rs. 6500 Anarkali that she paired with churidar pants and 'Lehriya Dupatta'
Sonam accessorised her festive look with a red choker and statement earrings. She also used Lotus buds as props to elevate the look
Netizens were also delighted to see Vayu curling up to his mother during the photoshoot