Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: B-Town’s Boss Lady Era Is All About Slaying Blazers Like Never Before

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 26, 2024

Bollywood actresses are redefining power dressing with a stylish twist! From Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday, the B-town divas are channelling their boss lady era by stunning in blazers like never before. Check them out:

All images from celeb's Instagram

Ananya Panday adopted an androgynous style with a classic Ralph Lauren grey suit featuring an oversized blazer, matching trousers, a white shirt and a shiny tie. The chic look seamlessly blended masculine and feminine elements, with a diamond ear cuff and brooch adding more drama

Kiara Advani wowed in a bold red look at the recent Mumbai event. Ditching trousers, she styled a blazer mini dress with cherry red pumps and red lips

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, redefined power dressing with her stylish twist. She donned a Viktor & Rolf ensemble featuring a white collared shirt with bow-tie sleeve details layered under a chic cropped blazer

At an award show this year, Khushi Kapoor exuded Chanel charm in a cropped, buttoned-up blazer paired with matching mini shorts

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty sashayed an ivory pantsuit inspired by a menswear look from Rimzim Dadu's couture collection. Her blazer boasted of a shawl lapel extended down the front, paired with similar trousers

Tripti Dimri oozed chic glam in a cropped blazer jacket, complemented with a bralette top underneath

Shraddha Kapoor added an elegant touch to the power dressing. She styled an oversized blazer adorned with floral embroidery and intricate embellishments

