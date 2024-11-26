Kriti Sanon Proves 'Less Is More' In An All-Black Corset Gown; Take Minimalistic Fashion Cues

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 26, 2024
Kriti Sanon’s recent black ensemble is a stunning proof to the fashion philosophy of "less is more"
All images from Kriti Sanon's Instagram
The actress shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram featuring her in a sleek black gown, complemented with minimal styling
The black, voluminous attire boasted of a corset bodice, flowy satin skirt and intricate lace detailing
The corset truly added drama to the simple black gown, complete with a sleeveless pattern on the bust and a well-defined structure around the waist, creating an hourglass silhouette
Following a minimalistic approach, the 'Do Patti' fame accentuated her black dress with just a pair of statement silver earrings and rings
The warm-toned makeup was a highlight of her look. It featured dewy skin, brown eyeshadow, heavily coated mascara and glossy nude lips
Kriti finished off with a messy updo hairstyle with a few curly strands covering her face
