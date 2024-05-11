Sonam Kapoor Stuns In ₹4.30 Lakh Off-White Beaded Lace Jacket, Skirt

By: Manisha Karki | May 11, 2024
Fashionable star Sonam Kapoor displays charismatic elegance with her fashion donning Rs 146,000 Albera micro beaded jacket and applique skirt.
The mesmerising beauty sets the temperature soaring as she dropped some pictures on social media in an Albera skirt is handcrafted with fine needle vintage lace techniques.
Her outfit embroidery a fragile modern take on renaissance needle lace techniques and is an ode for revival and preservation of ancient handcraft art and embroidery techniques.
Sonam made all hearts skip a beat by making the simple style look more elegant with her hair tied matching colour bow hair clip, and added drama to the look with her red nail paint.
Sonam's off-white outfit featured various fine needle techniques, like couching, cording, applique, micro beading, and crochets.
She opted for diamond set, bigger jhumkas, and ring to compliment the look! Also, a soft touch make-up with glossy pink lip shade, and middle-parted hairstyle.
