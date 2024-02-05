Sonam Kapoor & Her Drop-Dead Gorgeous Looks In Ethnic Couture

By: Sachin T | February 05, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has carved a niche for herself when it comes to fashion and over the years, she has successfully managed to revolutionise red carpet glamour
Sonam has been belting out one look after another, and every time she steps out, she makes sure to turn heads and grab eyeballs
Over the years, Sonam has emerged to be a face of fashion in Bollywood, and while she definitely pulls of western couture with ease, she is also known for her breathtaking ethnic looks
For example, Sonam in this floral organza saree shows how vintage does not always need to be boring and it can be chic too when styled right
Sonam is a fan of bling and lehengas and what better than combining the two of the them into a heavy-worked ornate piece?
And not in the mood for bling, Sonam shows how less is more in this simple embroidered saree with a vibrant blouse
One can never go wrong with black and Sonam is the living proof of how the colour only brings out the best features in a person
Sonam is known for experimenting with her fashion and this one time, she made heads turn when she wore a grand floral cape on top of her saree to add a modern touch to it
Sonam's plain red salwar suit with a heavy dupatta and chunky jewellery is the perfect fit for the next wedding bash on your list
