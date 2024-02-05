Sonam Kapoor Oozes Oomph In Sleek Black Outfit

By: Sachin T | February 05, 2024

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor set the internet on fire on Monday morning as she posed for the cameras

The actress oozed glamour in a jet black outfit and flaunted her curves in it

She also tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, which perfectly complemented her oufit

To accentuate her look, Sonam focused her makeup on her eyes, and completed her look with dangling earrings

"Liquid black! As Audrey Hepburn said, ‘Elegance is the only beauty that never fades'," she captioned the photos

The outfit came from the shelves of designer Rimzim Dadu and Sonam thanked her for the glam fit

Netizens went gaga over Sonam's look and they hailed her post-pregnancy transformation as well as her sartorial choices

