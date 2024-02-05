Sonam Kapoor Oozes Oomph In Sleek Black Outfit

By: Sachin T | February 05, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor set the internet on fire on Monday morning as she posed for the cameras
The actress oozed glamour in a jet black outfit and flaunted her curves in it
She also tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, which perfectly complemented her oufit
To accentuate her look, Sonam focused her makeup on her eyes, and completed her look with dangling earrings
"Liquid black! As Audrey Hepburn said, ‘Elegance is the only beauty that never fades'," she captioned the photos
The outfit came from the shelves of designer Rimzim Dadu and Sonam thanked her for the glam fit
Netizens went gaga over Sonam's look and they hailed her post-pregnancy transformation as well as her sartorial choices
Thanks For Reading!