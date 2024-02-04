Kriti Sanon Looks Chic In Gucci's Black & Pink Polka Dot Mini Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 04, 2024
Kriti Sanon is a fashion icon, who knows how to impress her fans with her impeccable sartorial sense.
Photo Via Instagram
Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Recently, Kriti Sanon looked chic as she donned a mini dress from Gucci.
Kriti Sanon's black and pink polka dot dress is from 2009 RTW by Frida Gianni, according to Gucci.
Kriti Sanon paired her pink and black dress with a pair of black stockings.
Kriti Sanon's mini dress also featured a velvet cowl back.
For makeup, Kriti Sanon opted for a winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and pink nude lipstick.
Kriti Sanon kept her hair in a ponytail with middle partition.
Thanks For Reading!