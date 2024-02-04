Shraddha Kapoor In This White Anarkali Is What Beautiful Dreams Are Made Of!

By: Sachin T | February 04, 2024

Actress Shraddha Kapoor made everyone skip a beat on Sunday morning as she dropped some breathtaking photos of herself on social media

She shared a slew of photos on her Instagram on Sunday, looking captivating in an anarkali

Shraddha wore a gorgeous white anarkali, which she paired with golden chandbalis and a tiny bindi

She kept her makeup to the minimum and flaunted her tresses as she stepped out in the city

Shraddha marked her attendance at an event in Mumbai on Saturday night, for which she was all decked up

"Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun ???" Shraddha quipped after posing the photos

She flashed her million dollar smile at the paparazzi and left them swooning, as usual

