Mouni Roy Devotes Herself To Lord Shiva In New Photos

By: Sachin T | February 04, 2024
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who is known to be a devout follower of Lord Shiva, recently paid a visit to Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu
She took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos of herself, completely immersed in payers
"Tum hi mere Adi, tum hi mere Anant...Shiv Shiv!" Mouni captioned her photos
Mouni stayed at the Isha Foundation ashram and devoted herself in her love and prayers for Lord Shiva
She looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit as she lit lamps in the ashram and prayed to the Lord
She also posed in front of the famed Adiyogi Shiva statue in Coimbatore with her friend
"It’s my safe haven.. cannot explain in words the bliss I experience when I’m there. Om namah shivay!" she wrote
