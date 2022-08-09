Photos: Sonam Kapoor nails maternity fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2022

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child who is set to arrive this fall

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018, in a grand ceremony

The mom-to-be is redefining maternity style with comfortable yet chic picks

Sonam set the internet on fire when she shared pics of herself draped in exquisite creation by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

For another photoshoot, she wore a embroidered black see-through kaftan with lace details and a bralette

The actress, who always keeps her fashion game up, looks stunning in every outfit

She has been dropping stunning pictures on Instagram ever since she announced pregnancy

She has flaunted her baby bump in a number of breathtaking ensembles

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Alia Bhatt redefines maternity fashion
Find out More