Photos: Sonam Kapoor nails maternity fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2022
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child who is set to arrive this fall
Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018, in a grand ceremony
The mom-to-be is redefining maternity style with comfortable yet chic picks
Sonam set the internet on fire when she shared pics of herself draped in exquisite creation by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
For another photoshoot, she wore a embroidered black see-through kaftan with lace details and a bralette
The actress, who always keeps her fashion game up, looks stunning in every outfit
She has been dropping stunning pictures on Instagram ever since she announced pregnancy
She has flaunted her baby bump in a number of breathtaking ensembles
Thanks For Reading!